Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

Bloggytown

Fire at Florida mosque ruled as arson

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 4:13 PM

click image PHOTO VIA CAIR FLORIDA
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials have ruled a fire set at the Islamic Society of New Tampa in Thonotosassa as arson.

WFTS Tampa Bay reports fire investigators were notified about a fire at an outdoor entrance to the mosque around 2 a.m. No one was inside the building when the fire started. Fire officials later determined the fire was intentionally set.

click image PHOTO VIA CAIR FLORIDA
The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says that around 2:15 a.m., a board member of the mosque was notified by a security alarm company that the building's sprinkler system had gone off, likely in response to the fire.

"We congratulate the Hillsborough County first responders for their prompt response to this tragic situation," says Wilfredo Amr Ruiz, a spokesperson for CAIR-Florida, in a statement. "It is worrisome that our community have fallen victim of what appears to be another hate crime. This time another Florida mosque has been targeted in a crime that could have easily taken the life of any worshiper. Our prayers are with the New Tampa Mosque community; and we are grateful that nobody was physically hurt. CAIR-Florida urgently call all local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to be on top of the investigation of what appears to be a heinous act of terror against the Muslim community."

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn also responded to the incident on social media, saying "We cannot allow anyone, for any reason, to be attacked. We stand in solidarity with our Muslim community. We will figure out who did this."

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre Read More

  3. Wow, look at this deal on bottle service Read More

  4. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  5. Protesters interrupt senator Marco Rubio's class at FIU Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation