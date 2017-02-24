Friday, February 24, 2017
All Time Low announces Orlando show for August
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:37 PM
Photo by Tom Falcone Photography via All Time Low/Facebook
Baltimorean emo band All Time Low
just announced the dates for their worldwide Young Renegades
tour, slated for this summer, and at the time of writing, the final date on that several-month trek is an Orlando show.
The tour is in support of forthcoming new album Last Young Renegade
.
All Time Low are set to play the House of Blues with Waterpark, SWMRS and Night Riots on Sunday, Aug. 6. Ticket information TBA.
