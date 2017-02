All Time Low announces Orlando show for August

click image Photo by Tom Falcone Photography via All Time Low/Facebook

Baltimorean emo band All Time Low just announced the dates for their worldwide Young Renegades tour, slated for this summer, and at the time of writing, the final date on that several-month trek is an Orlando show.The tour is in support of forthcoming new albumAll Time Low are set to play the House of Blues with Waterpark, SWMRS and Night Riots on Sunday, Aug. 6. Ticket information TBA.