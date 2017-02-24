The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

The Heard

All Time Low announces Orlando show for August

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:37 PM

click image PHOTO BY TOM FALCONE PHOTOGRAPHY VIA ALL TIME LOW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Tom Falcone Photography via All Time Low/Facebook
Baltimorean emo band All Time Low just announced the dates for their worldwide Young Renegades tour, slated for this summer, and at the time of writing, the final date on that several-month trek is an Orlando show.

The tour is in support of forthcoming new album Last Young Renegade.

All Time Low are set to play the House of Blues with Waterpark, SWMRS and Night Riots on Sunday, Aug. 6. Ticket information TBA.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Pulse survivors outraged over Univision news special re-enacting massacre Read More

  3. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  4. Protesters interrupt senator Marco Rubio's class at FIU Read More

  5. Florida dominates TripAdvisor's latest 'Best Beaches' list Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation