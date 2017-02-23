Video Vengeance screens Orlando-shot VHS slasher flick 'The Night Brings Charlie' at Stardust

click to enlarge
A sadly less-heralded visual corollary of the DIY underground music and self-publishing boomlets of the late ’80s was the revolutionary freedom offered to budding and not-so-budding filmmakers by the video medium. Suddenly all manner of malcontents could plump down a nominal fee to score their own VHS camcorder and start shooting their own Citizen Kane
… or Pink Flamingos. Tampa’s Video Vengeance crew celebrates what they dub the S.O.V. (“shot on video”) genre, in all its gloriously amateur immediacy and flawed quality. (Reconceptualize tracking lines and tape skips as pops and crackles on an LP.) On Friday, they present a Central Florida-themed program of VHS goodness. Opening up the night is perpetual underdog wrestling promoter “Struggling Jay,” screening his short promo film for wrestler Garbage Mike. The main attraction, however, is the 1990 cult slasher gem The Night Brings Charlie
, by Tom Logan. Logan filmed the whole thing in the Orlando area, so keep an eye out for local landmarks while taking in the murderous Technicolor rampage of Jason-as-deranged-tree-surgeon Charlie. Celebrate our local DIY grindhouse heritage. Free Pepsi is promised.
9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | stardustie.com
| free