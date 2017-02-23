The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

The Gist

Video Vengeance screens Orlando-shot VHS slasher flick 'The Night Brings Charlie' at Stardust

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge gal_the-night-brings-charlie.jpg
A sadly less-heralded visual corollary of the DIY underground music and self-publishing boomlets of the late ’80s was the revolutionary freedom offered to budding and not-so-budding filmmakers by the video medium. Suddenly all manner of malcontents could plump down a nominal fee to score their own VHS camcorder and start shooting their own Citizen Kane … or Pink Flamingos. Tampa’s Video Vengeance crew celebrates what they dub the S.O.V. (“shot on video”) genre, in all its gloriously amateur immediacy and flawed quality. (Reconceptualize tracking lines and tape skips as pops and crackles on an LP.) On Friday, they present a Central Florida-themed program of VHS goodness. Opening up the night is perpetual underdog wrestling promoter “Struggling Jay,” screening his short promo film for wrestler Garbage Mike. The main attraction, however, is the 1990 cult slasher gem The Night Brings Charlie, by Tom Logan. Logan filmed the whole thing in the Orlando area, so keep an eye out for local landmarks while taking in the murderous Technicolor rampage of Jason-as-deranged-tree-surgeon Charlie. Celebrate our local DIY grindhouse heritage. Free Pepsi is promised.

9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | stardustie.com | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Video Vengeance: The Night Brings Charlie @ Stardust Video and Coffee

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list Read More

  3. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  4. Orlando Police officer under investigation after video shows him calling a man a 'f*cking little pussy' Read More

  5. Trump has spent 25 percent of his presidency in Florida and his travel expenses will cost taxpayers millions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation