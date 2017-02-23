The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

The Gist

Skyplex announces new 'Sky Jump' attraction

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SKYPLEX
  • Photo via Skyplex
The people behind the "vertical theme park" Skyplex announced the addition of Sky Jump, a new attraction that allows guests to leap from a small platform and free-fall from 500 feet above the ground.

Similar to the Sky Jump attraction at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, the Skyplex version is sort of like bungee jumping, only without the bounce back.

The new attraction joins Skyplex's already robust roster which includes the 501-foot-tall polercoaster, the Skyfall drop tower, the Skyfly zipline, SkyLedge, and the world's largest Perkins.

"The attractions for Skyplex are some of the most innovating in the world," said developer Josh Wallack in a press release. "The world’s tallest roller coaster, the world’s tallest drop ride and now we’re launching an experience that feels like you are flying."

Skyplex is expected to open sometime in 2019.
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  3. Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list Read More

  4. Orlando Police officer under investigation after video shows him calling a man a 'f*cking little pussy' Read More

  5. WFTV publishes Dr. Phillips Center report that was revised to remove criticism of CEO Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation