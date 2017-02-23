Skyplex announces new 'Sky Jump' attraction

Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 1:01 PM
click to enlarge
Photo via Skyplex
The people behind the "vertical theme park" Skyplex announced the addition of Sky Jump, a new attraction that allows guests to leap from a small platform and free-fall from 500 feet above the ground.
Similar to the Sky Jump attraction at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, the Skyplex version is sort of like bungee jumping, only without the bounce back.
The new attraction joins Skyplex's already robust roster which includes the 501-foot-tall polercoaster, the Skyfall drop tower, the Skyfly zipline, SkyLedge, and the world's largest Perkins.
"The attractions for Skyplex are some of the most innovating in the world," said developer Josh Wallack in a press release. "The world’s tallest roller coaster, the world’s tallest drop ride and now we’re launching an experience that feels like you are flying."