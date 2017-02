click image Photo via PWR BTTM/Facebook

New York queer punk duo PWR BTTM have announced an Orlando show for this summer as part of a world tour marking the upcoming release of their new album, Pageant The band played an emotional set in Orlando last summer soon after the Pulse nightclub shooting, capping the set with an emotionally charged cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," dedicated to the victims of and those affected by the shooting. PWR BTTM play Backbooth on Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m. Local support TBA. Tickets are $12-$14 and can be purchased here