Thursday, February 23, 2017

'Newtown' documentary shows the effects of gun violence at Rollins College

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy Sundance Film Festival
More than eight months ago, on June 5, 2016, we encouraged our readers to go attend a free screening of the documentary Making a Killing: Guns, Greed and the NRA, which focuses on America’s culture of gun violence and the gun lobby that resists stricter regulations. In a cruel twist, Orlando became the epicenter of conversations about gun violence a week after the screening when a gunman shot and killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse. And as the months go by, we’ve learned how deep and lingering grief can be, even with the passage of time. The 2016 documentary Newtown explores those lasting effects as it follows the lives of several people impacted by the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and six adult school staffers were gunned down. Filmmaker Kim A. Snyder shows the effects of gun violence are more than bullets and blood; it’s a cold, haunting absence that doesn’t go away when the media trucks leave. The screening of this documentary – co-sponsored by the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, WUCF and the Global Peace Film Festival – isn’t about searching for peace; rather, it’s about acknowledging the pain and working to change the future.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 | Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2000 | rollins.edu | free
