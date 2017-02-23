Marco Rubio has been found

click to enlarge
He's OK, folks.
Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who has been noticeably absent from meeting with his constituents at citizen-organized town halls, has finally been located.
Rubio was apparently in Europe
over the last few days, but was spotted by a Miami-based labor organizer at the Jackson Memorial Hospital this morning. In the video (see below), which was posted to Twitter
, the protester can be heard saying, "We need to hear from you, Senator. We need to hear from you. We're constituents. Are you going to host a town hall? Senator, I thought you were in Europe. Are you going to host a town hall, Senator?"
Rubio, of course, doesn't answer any of these questions and descends with his aides down an escalator.
His whereabouts are now uncertain.
Rubio's press secretary told Orlando Weekly
that the senator avoided the scheduled town hall in Tampa last night because "the organizers are deceiving people by falsely advertising this event," and that the events are organized by the activist group Indivisible. However, organizers from the Tampa town hall have informed us they have no affiliation with this group what so ever.
Besides missing last night's Tampa town hall, the Miami New Times
reports that the senator plans to also miss a town hall scheduled for tonight in Miami.