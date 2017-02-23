Hidden Volume Records brings two days of the best in garage rock to Will's Pub for Field Trip South

click to enlarge
Southern Culture on the Skids
This studded garage-rock festival is the first of its kind to happen in Orlando that we know of, and it’s as legitimately national as it is local. The two-day event is organized by Baltimore garage label Hidden Volume Records, which is the brainchild of former local Scott Sugiuchi of the legendary Hate Bombs. With great taste and deep scene connections, he’s rustled up an extraordinary stampede of talent from coast to coast including the Woggles, the Little Richards (featuring the amazing El Vez), Southern Culture on the Skids, Subsonics, the Ar-Kaics, the Schizophonics, Midnight Larks and the Stents. Alongside will be homegrown prides like the Woolly Bushmen, the BellTowers, Tampa’s Little Sheba & the Shamans and, of course, a reunion of the beloved Hate Bombs. To really blow out the festivities, there will be DJs (some from WFMU), the colorful and slightly insane Nadeem Khan as MC, and a Hidden Volume pop-up shop stocked with rarities and show-only exclusives. Expect maximum sweat and style.
with Southern Culture on the Skids, the Hate Bombs, the Woolly Bushmen and more | 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $20-$35