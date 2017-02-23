Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Bloggytown

Florida congresswoman vows to reintroduce bill protecting transgender students

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 3:58 PM

After Trump's decision Wednesday to reverse transgender protections in school bathrooms, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a conservative congresswoman from Miami who has a transgender son, has vowed to reintroduce the Student Non-Discrimination Act (SNDA).

"This lamentable decision can lead to hostile treatment of transgender students and studies have shown that bullying and harassment can be detrimental to the emotional and physical well-being of teenagers," said Ros-Lehtinen in a statement.

Ros-Lehtinen, along with congressman Jared Polis from Colorado introduced SNDA back in 2015, which prohibits schools from "discriminating against students based on actual or perceived sexual orientation or identity" and forces them to create a code of conduct against discrimination.

"Evidence has shown that acceptance of transgender students lowers their risk of suicide," continued Ros-Lehtinen in her statment.

Ros-Lehtinen' son, Rodrigo, is transgender. Last year, Ros-Lehtinen and her family created a series of public service announcements (see video above) showing support for her son's transition.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Marco Rubio has been found Read More

  3. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  4. Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list Read More

  5. WFTV publishes Dr. Phillips Center report that was revised to remove criticism of CEO Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation