Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Bloggytown

Florida dominates TripAdvisor's latest 'Best Beaches' list

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MILESANDCLICKS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via milesandclicks/Instagram
Florida beaches dominated TripAdvisor's "2017 Traveler's Choice Awards for Best Beaches," taking seven out of the top 10 spots.

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota took first place as the best beach in America, with Ka'anapalli Beach in Maui, Hawaii, coming in second. However, St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach closely followed in third and fourth place.

This isn't the first time Siesta Key has been highly ranked in comparison to other beaches. In 2016, Siesta Beach ranked second in 2016's "Top 10 Beaches" list by Dr. Beach.

According to TripAdvisor, it's the fine white sand of Sarasota's Siesta Key Beach that made it the No. 1 spot for beachgoers in 2017. Siesta Key Beach was also ranked No. 5 in the "Top 10 Traveler's Choice Beaches in the World."

Winners were determined by the quality and quantity of reviews by travelers on TripAdvisor throughout the past year.

Here's what beaches made the top 10 for TripAdvisor's 2017 list:

1. Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota, Florida
2. Ka'anapalli Beach, Maui, Hawaii
3. St. Pete Beach, St. Petersburg, Florida
4. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
5. Panama City Beach, Panama City, Florida
6. Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Florida
7. Pensacola Beach, Pensacola, Florida
8. St. Augustine Beach, St. Augustine, Florida
9. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu, Hawaii
10. Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, Maryland

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. Marco Rubio has been found Read More

  3. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  4. Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list Read More

  5. WFTV publishes Dr. Phillips Center report that was revised to remove criticism of CEO Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation