Florida dominates TripAdvisor's latest 'Best Beaches' list

Photo via milesandclicks/Instagram
Florida beaches dominated TripAdvisor's "2017 Traveler's Choice Awards for Best Beaches,"
taking seven out of the top 10 spots.
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota took first place as the best beach in America, with Ka'anapalli Beach in Maui, Hawaii, coming in second. However, St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach closely followed in third and fourth place.
This isn't the first time Siesta Key has been highly ranked in comparison to other beaches. In 2016, Siesta Beach ranked second in 2016's "Top 10 Beaches"
list by Dr. Beach.
According to TripAdvisor, it's the fine white sand of Sarasota's Siesta Key Beach that made it the No. 1 spot for beachgoers in 2017. Siesta Key Beach was also ranked No. 5 in the "Top 10 Traveler's Choice Beaches in the World."
Winners were determined by the quality and quantity of reviews by travelers on TripAdvisor throughout the past year.
Here's what beaches made the top 10 for TripAdvisor's 2017 list:
1. Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota, Florida
2. Ka'anapalli Beach, Maui, Hawaii
3. St. Pete Beach, St. Petersburg, Florida
4. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
5. Panama City Beach, Panama City, Florida
6. Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Florida
7. Pensacola Beach, Pensacola, Florida
8. St. Augustine Beach, St. Augustine, Florida
9. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu, Hawaii
10. Ocean City Beach, Ocean City, Maryland