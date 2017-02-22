Trump has spent 25 percent of his presidency in Florida and his travel expenses will cost taxpayers millions

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Monday marked the first month of Donald Trump's presidency, and so far he's spent a quarter of that time as Commander in Chief here in Florida.
According to the Palm Beach Post
, Donald Trump has spent 186.5 hours out of the 744 of which he's been president – 25 percent of his time – in Florida. This includes the three out of five weekends he's traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort since being sworn in.
While Trump reportedly had meetings during some of this time, but he still managed to squeeze in a full 18-hole golf game
with pro golfer Rory McIlroy.
These frequent trips to the Sunshine State aren't cheap. They've caused Palm Beach airports to lose business
and cost the Palm Beach Sheriff's office over a million dollars
in overtime.
The Washington Post
reports that Trump's travel expenses have cost taxpayers almost $10 million, which puts him on track to outspend President Obama's total travel cost, spanning two terms.
Of course, this flies in the face of the many tweets from Donald Trump disparaging Obama's time spent either campaigning or vacationing, both of which Trump did last weekend.
That $10 million dollar figure only accounts for trips to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and doesn't include other expenses, like the Secret Service tab for his adult sons’ recent trip to the United Arab Emirates.
According to the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch
, Obama’s travel costs during his eight years in office reached over $96 million total.
If Trump continues to travel at his current pace, he’ll outspend Obama in less than a year.