Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Bloggytown

Trump has spent 25 percent of his presidency in Florida and his travel expenses will cost taxpayers millions

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 5:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Monday marked the first month of Donald Trump's presidency, and so far he's spent a quarter of that time as Commander in Chief here in Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Donald Trump has spent 186.5 hours out of the 744 of which he's been president – 25 percent of his time – in Florida. This includes the three out of five weekends he's traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort since being sworn in.

While Trump reportedly had meetings during some of this time, but he still managed to squeeze in a full 18-hole golf game with pro golfer Rory McIlroy.

These frequent trips to the Sunshine State aren't cheap. They've caused Palm Beach airports to lose business and cost the Palm Beach Sheriff's office over a million dollars in overtime.

The Washington Post reports that Trump's travel expenses have cost taxpayers almost $10 million, which puts him on track to outspend President Obama's total travel cost, spanning two terms.

Of course, this flies in the face of the many tweets from Donald Trump disparaging Obama's time spent either campaigning or vacationing, both of which Trump did last weekend.
That $10 million dollar figure only accounts for trips to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and doesn't include other expenses, like the Secret Service tab for his adult sons’ recent trip to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, Obama’s travel costs during his eight years in office reached over $96 million total.

If Trump continues to travel at his current pace, he’ll outspend Obama in less than a year.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rubio says he isn't showing up to town halls because of their 'hostile atmosphere' Read More

  2. New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst Read More

  3. Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list Read More

  4. Duck Donuts will open its first Florida location in Kissimmee Read More

  5. Rollins College suspends all fraternity activities over 'high-risk behaviors' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation