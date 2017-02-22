The Heard

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Spoon announce Orlando show for April

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 3:21 PM

Austin alt-rockers Spoon have announced a U.S. tour in support of forthcoming album Hot Thoughts (their first since 2014's They Want My Soul).

The tour kicks off in late April and includes two Florida dates, one in Tampa and one in Orlando.

Spoon play the House of Blues on May 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here for $25.

