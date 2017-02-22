Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Spoon announce Orlando show for April
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 3:21 PM
Austin alt-rockers Spoon
have announced a U.S. tour
in support of forthcoming album Hot Thoughts
(their first since 2014's They Want My Soul).
The tour kicks off in late April and includes two Florida dates, one in Tampa and one in Orlando.
Spoon play the House of Blues on May 2
at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here for $25
.
