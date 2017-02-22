Tip Jar

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Publix ranks No. 3 in national consumer survey

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix on Facebook
The home of everyone's favorite chicken tender sub just beat out 97 other companies in a national consumer survey.

Based on a Harris Poll ranking corporation reputations, Publix ranked No. 3 out of the top 100 most visible companies in the country.

The grocer earned a reputation quotient of 82.78 out of 100, just behind Wegmans and Amazon. It's gone up three places since last year, when it ranked No. 6.

The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient research evaluates public perceptions of companies across 20 attributes, including workplace environment, community responsibility and record of profitability.

Publix dominated other regional staples like Disney (No. 7) and Chick-fil-A (No. 25). It also put Apple, Google, Netflix, Target, Facebook and Starbucks to shame.

Chipotle came in at No. 84, perhaps demonstrating that charging extra for guac makes you no friends.

