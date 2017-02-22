Orlando Police officer under investigation after video shows him calling a man a 'f*cking little pussy'

An Orlando Police officer is under an internal affairs investigation after a video surfaced showing him cursing and threatening another man.
The four-minute video, uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 3 by Ryan Romasco, shows an interaction between OPD Officer Jose Sanchez and Romasco during a disturbance call in the parking lot of 4750 Millenia Plaza Way, near the Super Target. Romasco had gotten into an argument with his father when officers responded. The video, which has over 33,000 views, does not show the initial interaction between the two, but starts off with Sanchez telling Romasco to get out of his car and walk back to his hotel.
"Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car and walk to the hotel, bitch!" Sanchez yells.
"Wow, man, this is crazy," Romasco says.
The argument continues as Romasco appears to try to get out of the car.
"That shit is insane, bro," Romasco says.
"Yeah, insane, you fucking little pussy," Sanchez replies.
Later, the video shows Sanchez ordering Romasco to stay in the car as he calls for deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
"OK, we'll get the county over here," Sanchez yells. "You ain't going nowhere, bro. This is an active investigation, you're going nowhere. If you fucking try to pass me, motherfucker, I will fucking take you in for battery on an LEO (law enforcement officer). I will ruin your shit."
Romasco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Orlando Sentinel reports Romasco says the officer was "trying to punk me out." Orlando Police's department policies require officers to "treat every citizen with courtesy and respect." The Sentinel notes Romasco pleaded no contest to 2014 charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Ohio.
Sanchez, who has been employed with the department since 2007, was reassigned, according to an OPD spokesperson.
"OPD officials were notified of the video by OPD officers and immediately initiated an internal investigation, which is ongoing," the spokesperson says. "We take all complaints of officer misconduct very seriously and I can assure you this interaction will be thoroughly investigated."