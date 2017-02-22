The Heard

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Heard

Local punks Crit release new EP and music video

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:20 AM

Local punks Crit have premiered their new Permanent Vacation EP and music video for standout track "First Edition" through the online arm of New Noise Magazine and included a really complimentary writeup on the band that quotes our own Bao Le-Huu. Big time! (We're not even mad that the mag misspelled his name.)
Check out the Permanent Vacation EP in full digitally through New Noise here or just buy the thing through Rat King Records here. Visit the band's Bandcamp page above and make sure to scope out the incredibly endearing video for "First Edition."

