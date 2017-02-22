Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Local punks Crit release new EP and music video
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:20 AM
Local punks Crit have premiered their new Permanent Vacation
EP and music video for standout track "First Edition" through the online arm of New Noise Magazine
and included a really complimentary writeup on the band that quotes
our own Bao Le-Huu. Big time! (We're not even mad that the mag misspelled his name.)
Check out the Permanent Vacation
EP in full digitally through New Noise here
or just buy the thing through Rat King Records here
. Visit the band's Bandcamp page
above and make sure to scope out the incredibly endearing video for "First Edition."
Tags: Crit, Punk, Orlando, Band, EP, Video, Hardcore, Rat King, Image