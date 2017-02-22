Tip Jar

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Duck Donuts will open its first Florida location in Kissimmee

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DUCK DONUTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Duck Donuts/Facebook
Customized desserts are migrating south this spring as Duck Donuts prepares to open its first Florida store in Kissimmee.

The store, located in the Crosslands shopping center on Osceola Parkway, is poised to help introduce the made-to-order donut-buying experience to an area that constantly wonders, "Why is this donut falling short of my expectations, and how exactly do I address this?"

An exact opening date has not been announced yet.

Glazing, frying and a plethora of other verbs can be attributed to your customized donut, but a trait worth noting of the North Carolina-based company is that there is no moment where the treat will be laid down for display, or "racked" following frying, which ensures consistent freshness.

Check out this donut order form ahead of time so that you can plot your approach for opening day. For updates or inquiries you can reach out to Duck Donuts on their Facebook page.

