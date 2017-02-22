38 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Sista Otis/Facebook
Sista Otis
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Back II Earth: King Carlow, Black Ant, Moody, Raf Comp
10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson S.
The Timothy Eerie Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Mai Tatro
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Moloko Plus: Kozza, Jupiter Valley, Pressurewave, Exatari
7:30 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Music in the Library: Evan Taylor Jones
6 pm at Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville.
Friday, Feb. 24
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Arakara, the D.O.O.D., Murdurface, Severed Sun, Any Day Now, SpikMetal
7 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Artist Invasion: Bobby Koelble
10 pm at Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Gary Lazer Eyes
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Holey Miss Moley
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tiger Fawn, Someday River, Pleasures
9 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Van Darien, Erica Blinn
9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
East End Sessions: Sarah Purser
2 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Meiuuswe
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Patty & Michael
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sista Otis
9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Tears of a Tyrant
10 pm at Belle Isle Yacht Pub, 7521 S. Orange Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Monday, Feb. 27
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Phoenix Jazz Orchestra
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Chrmng, Linqo, Frequent Seas
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Memento Mori
10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Veda
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz Chamber Concert
8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Mardi Gras Soiree: The Brown Bag Brass Band
5 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.