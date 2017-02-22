The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The Heard

38 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:01 AM

click image Sista Otis - PHOTO VIA SISTA OTIS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sista Otis/Facebook
  • Sista Otis
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Back II Earth: King Carlow, Black Ant, Moody, Raf Comp 10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson S.
The Timothy Eerie Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 23
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Mai Tatro 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Moloko Plus: Kozza, Jupiter Valley, Pressurewave, Exatari 7:30 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Music in the Library: Evan Taylor Jones 6 pm at Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville.

Friday, Feb. 24
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Arakara, the D.O.O.D., Murdurface, Severed Sun, Any Day Now, SpikMetal 7 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Artist Invasion: Bobby Koelble 10 pm at Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Gary Lazer Eyes 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Holey Miss Moley 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tiger Fawn, Someday River, Pleasures 9 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Van Darien, Erica Blinn 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Saturday, Feb. 25
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
East End Sessions: Sarah Purser 2 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Meiuuswe 8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Patty & Michael 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sista Otis 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Tears of a Tyrant 10 pm at Belle Isle Yacht Pub, 7521 S. Orange Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 26
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$ 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave

Monday, Feb. 27
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Phoenix Jazz Orchestra 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Chrmng, Linqo, Frequent Seas 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Memento Mori 10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Veda 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 28
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz Chamber Concert 8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Mardi Gras Soiree: The Brown Bag Brass Band 5 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Savage UCF student grades ex-girlfriend's apology letter Read More

  2. There's a strong rumor that Disney World will be getting a massive gondola system Read More

  3. Here are all the town halls happening in Central Florida this week Read More

  4. DJ Paul Oakenfold announces Orlando show Read More

  5. A half-eaten shark washed up on New Smyrna Beach last weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation