Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Topgolf Crush coming to Camping World Stadium this spring

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 1:28 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TOPGOLF FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Topgolf Facebook
Want the thrill of that golf swing without the monotony of an 18-hole game? Well, you might be able to get a taste of this new tee time in Orlando this spring.

Topgolf Crush, an interactive golf course event, is coming to Camping World Stadium March 10-12.

Guests will be able to take their swings from the stadium seats into targets on the field in a type of dartboard-golf mashup. With technology that tracks the flight path of the balls, you'll be able to compare your score with friends.

click image PHOTO VIA TOPGOLF FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Topgolf Facebook
The event comes just a few months before Topgolf opens its new 65,000-square-foot bowling-golf-arcade-restaurant hybrid across from the Orange County Convention Center in fall 2017.

During the Topgolf Crush event, guests can reserve tee times in one-hour increments. Up to eight players can participate in one game, and in one hour, you should be able to squeeze in two games between all the trash talking that's sure to go on.

Tickets start at $65 and go up to $125 for a VIP Tee Box experience, which includes a parking voucher, a spectator ticket, a lifetime membership and $10 voucher to use at any Topgolf location.

General spectator tickets are also available, for those who prefer to watch golf rather than play it.

Even if you don't purchase a Tee Box ticket and take a few swings, everyone will have access to the rest of the event, which includes music, concessions, a bar and a live DJ in the evenings.

