Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The White House doesn't want to admit how much Donald Trump golfs in Florida

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 10:51 AM

click image PHOTO VIA STEVE JURVETSON/FLICKR
  • Photo via Steve Jurvetson/Flickr
In a weekend filled with making up nonexistent terrorist attacks in Sweden and launching a presidential campaign just three weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump, a man who consistently criticized Barack Obama for anything that resembled a vacation, somehow squeezed in 18 holes of golf with professional Rory McIlroy in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the Sun Sentinel, last Sunday the White House claimed Trump only played "a couple of holes" at Trump International Golf Club, but would not mention with who.

However, on Monday, a photo emerged on Twitter showing Trump posing with his friend Rich Levine, sports agent Nick Mullen, and professional
golfer Rory McIlroy, who later confirmed to golfing publication No Laying Up that he did indeed play a full 18 holes with the president. 
Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee later issued a statement pointing out that the president may have played more golf than previously stated.

"As stated yesterday the President played golf," said Sanders. “He intended to play a few holes and decided to play longer. He also had a full day of meetings, calls and interviews for the new [national security adviser], which he is continuing today before returning to Washington, D.C. Tonight."

Besides the fact that this was the third weekend in a row that Trump has golfed in Florida, the president has been a consistant critic of former president Barack Obama's golf outings.

Here's a tweet from Trump last May of 2016:
According to the Washington Post, Trump has also made claims that he will only golf with "world leaders and other people with whom he was seeking to make deals."

So far there has been no word on what "deals" were made with Rory McIlroy.
