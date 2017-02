click image Photo via Kolars/Facebook

Noir-rockabilly duo the Kolars are the new project from Rob Kolar (guitar/vocals) and Lauren Brown (percussion) from He's My Brother, She's My Sister and they're going in a much different, seedier direction. Less is more.The Kolars play Will's Pub tonight at 7 p.m. in the company of Solaseria. Cover is $6-$8. Early show to make way for the late-night Turnbuckle Tuesday's Problem Child (local Birthday Party/Saccharine Trust-inspired chaos) show.