Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Rapper J. Cole is coming to Orlando this fall
Posted
By Deanna Ferrante
on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 10:56 AM
Photo via J. Cole on Facebook
He's performed with all over the country, but now J. Cole will be taking the City Beautiful to Dreamville in a show for Orlando's "eyez" only.
The hip hop star is bringing his "4 Your Eyez Only Tour" to Orlando this fall.
The concert will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Amway Center. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are available today through Ticketmaster
, while the general public sale starts Feb. 24.
Cole recently released his fourth album, 4 Your Eyez Only, last December. Since then, all 10 songs from the album have debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 list.
