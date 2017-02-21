Orange County Sheriff's deputy who screamed at tow truck driver loses vacation time

“I am a cop. You’re going to (expletive) jail for stealing my car,” screamed off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tracy Weiss last April
.
The altercation occurred when Weiss violated a homeowners association rule at the Starlight Ranch retirement community, when she illegally parked her truck over a sidewalk, which is often used by people in wheelchairs.
Along with paying a $125 to Universal Towing to free her truck, Weiss was recently suspended for 40 hours without pay, reports WFTV
. However, Weiss opted to deduct the penalty from her 50 hours of accumulated vacation time.
An internal investigation revealed that Weiss not only held her badge up during the altercation, but she also put her hand on her department issued gun, which she says was because she feared the tow truck driver might get aggressive.
Weiss told investigators she showed her badge and put the gun in her pocket because she wanted the driver to know that she wasn’t "some crazy woman."