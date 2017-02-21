Bloggytown

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Bloggytown

Large fire engulfs building at Orlando's troubled Tymber Skan community

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 9:23 AM

click image PHOTO VIA WESH-TV
  • PHOTO VIA WESH-TV
This morning Orange County Fire Rescue was called out to a massive fire at Tymber Skan, the troubled condominium complex near Millenia.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kathleen Kennedy says eight firefighting units responded to the fire, which fully engulfed a structure that appeared to be vacant. "The fire was knocked down by 8:15," Kennedy says, and there were no injuries.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the fire to ascertain whether it was arson. There have been several fires in the past years at Tymber Skan, but this is the "first of this magnitude" in 2017, says Kennedy.

We covered the problems at Tymber Skan two years ago, after Bright House announced it would cut off cable and phone service to the neighborhood after one of their techs was robbed at gunpoint. Parts of Tymber Skan have been descending into a dystopian state for years now as some condo owners abandon their investments. Many are vacant and burnt out, while owners and renters of livable condos attempt to continue their day-to-day lives alongside scenes such as these:

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY ERIN SULLIVAN
  • Photos by Erin Sullivan
click to enlarge ERIN SULLIVAN
  • Erin Sullivan
click to enlarge ERIN SULLIVAN
  • Erin Sullivan

