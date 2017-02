click to enlarge

Inoculum Ale Works, based out of Spring Hill, Florida, releases a limited edition batch of Dreamcatcher – an absinthe-inspired farmhouse sour that incorporates wormwood, hyssop and anise along with lemon peel and coriander – at Ten10 Brewing this week. Only 300 bottles are available at this release, so show up early to get a taste of this magic potion-looking brew.11:30 a.m. Wednesday; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $17 per bottle; ten10brewingcompany.com