Here are all the town halls happening in Central Florida this week

Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Protesters have taken to the streets in the last few weeks, raising their voices in rallies and marches across the country. But, in offices up on Capital Hill, those voices might not be reaching the ears of legislators.
This week though, some members of Congress are returning to their Florida offices, providing the perfect chance to make sure your concerns are addressed in-person.
If you care about immigration, national security, health care, the environment or any other important cause, now's your chance to tell the people who actually make those laws.
Republican congressman Dennis Ross of Lakeland is back in Florida today and will be holding a town hall meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. in Clermont.
While there won't be a senator or congressman there, Fox News is also hosting a "First 100 Days" town hall
tonight at 7 p.m. at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club in Jacksonville. The event will be focused on immigration and will be broadcast live.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, constituents are holding a town hall
in Tampa for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, although he hasn't confirmed if he will be attending the event, set for 7 p.m. at the Tampa Letter Carriers Hall.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Democrat Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park is holding a town hall at 10 a.m. at the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce.