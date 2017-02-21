DJ Paul Oakenfold announces Orlando show

Veteran U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold has just announced the first leg of his "Generations" world tour set for this spring and there is an Orlando date pencilled in. Oakenfold, intending the tour as a look back at three decades worth of DJing, is stripping his setup down to a classic setup of two turntables and two SPC500s. Oakenfold made his name with DJ stints at Ibiza and the Ministry of Sound starting in the late 1980s, spinning off into remixing duties for Madonna, Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.
Paul Oakenfold plays Gilt Nightclub on Saturday, March 18. Ticketing and time information TBA.