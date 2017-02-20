You can now retire to Margaritaville, also known as Volusia County

click image
Image via Margaritaville.com
The Margaritaville Resort Orlando
is readying for its grand opening later this year, but if relaxing in the shadows of tourist traps and overpriced gift shops isn’t your idea of a vacation, there’s another local place to enjoy your cheeseburger in paradise.
Minto Communities
has announced a new partnership with Florida-based Margaritaville Holdings for several housing communities based around the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle brand, with the first being a 6,900-home retirement community in Daytona Beach.
The new 55-and-older
pedestrian-friendly community, originally known as Oasis Daytona, will be branded as Latitude Margaritaville, Daytona Beach
.
It will feature "Old Florida/islands" architectural stylings with a town center for residents and a 200,000-square-foot commercial development.
The town center will feature a fitness center with indoor lap pool and spa, an outdoor resort-style pool, and indoor and outdoor dining with signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, but the focal point will be the bandshell, where live music will be offered on a regular basis, including concerts that will be broadcast on Margaritaville SiriusXM Channel.
With all those margaritas being enjoyed at the retirement community driving to the beach wouldn’t be wise, so a shuttle bus will take residents to a private oceanfront beach club in Ormond-by-the-Sea. Sadly, the shuttle won’t take residents to the Daytona Beach bar where Jimmy Buffett found inspiration for his song "Fins."
Models and sales center will open later this year; the first residents of the Latitude Margaritaville
development move in in early 2018.