Magic is in the air with today's announcement that the Orlando Philharmonic will be performing John Williams' score to the second installment of the Harry Potter film series -- for a two-night run this fall . The Philharmonic will be providing a live soundtrack to the film as it plays out on a 40-foot screen.The Orlando Philharmonic will play the score to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for two nights on Nov. 4-5 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $45.50 and go on sale for purchase this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.