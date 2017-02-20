New project spotlights local artists on SunRail cars

click to enlarge
In the next month, SunRail will become a moving art installation.
The project, deemed, "Art Is Moving," is the brainchild of Nicki Drumb, a local artist who received a grant from The Awesome Foundation
, which donates $1,000 each month to an idea the group finds to be "awesome."
Pieces by local artists will be framed and hung in the cars, printed as seat covers, or placed on windows of the railway cars with perforated vinyl. Performance and theatrical art, along with live music, will also be featured.
Each month or so, the work will be switched out to feature a new artist. Display opportunities will be given to a range of people, including students and kids.
According to Drumb, this endeavor extends further than Orlando's city limits:
"While this awesome project is centered in Orlando, it's also meant to expose Orlandoans to art and cultural endeavors in other communities beyond the city beautiful and vice versa, building partnerships between communities, which is even more awesome."
The first installation is set to begin March 10, 2017, and submissions
are being accepted until Feb. 24.