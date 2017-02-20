The Gist

Monday, February 20, 2017

Disney releases sneak peek at new Na'vi River Journey 'Avatar' attraction

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 12:37 PM

Disney released a short teaser of the Na'vi River Journey, part of Disney's up-and-coming Pandora: The World of Avatar experience.

According to Disney, this winding boat ride takes guests on a canoe down a secret river through a bioluminescent forest. On the ride, guests will see the world of Pandora open up to them and encounter a Na'vi Shaman of Songs along the way, the only physical Na'vi character guests will see.

The Na'vi River Journey is one of two rides that will be offered in The World of Avatar. The other, called Flight of Passage, will allow guests to board banshees and take a flight through the floating islands.

Pandora: The World of Avatar opens at Disney's Animal Kingdom on May 17, 2017.

