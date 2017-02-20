Cool, now Sweden is dissing Orlando thanks to Trump's 'last night' comment

Last year there were app 50% more murders only in Orlando/Orange in Florida, where Trump spoke the other day, than in all of Sweden. Bad. — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 20, 2017

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

Just a piece of friendly advice: when you are in a hole, stop digging. — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 20, 2017