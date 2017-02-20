Cool, now Sweden is dissing Orlando thanks to Trump's 'last night' comment

It was HORRIBLE! #lastnightinsweden #incidentinsweden #prayforsweden @madley_mad pic.twitter.com/5tei8wXMjh— Juan Peñalosa (@JuanPenalosa) February 20, 2017
(With respect, Trump's rally was in Melbourne, in Brevard County, not here in Orlando nor in Orange County, Florida – so we feel a bit sideswiped. But we get it, Bildt's irked.)
Last year there were app 50% more murders only in Orlando/Orange in Florida, where Trump spoke the other day, than in all of Sweden. Bad.— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 20, 2017
Many were stunned that the leader of the free world was making speeches that referenced unconfirmed stray comments made by a filmmaker on a talk show.
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
Extra cool to see our prez using Wayne's World-isms, but we may be beyond caring at this point? (Not!)
Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017
Just a piece of friendly advice: when you are in a hole, stop digging.— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 20, 2017
