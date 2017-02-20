The Heard

Monday, February 20, 2017

The Heard

Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play the Dr. Phillips Center tonight

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 3:30 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JOE BONAMASSA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Joe Bonamassa/Facebook
Blues-rock true believer and guitarist Joe Bonamassa hits town tonight. We’re hoping he airs some tracks from his recent collaboration with Mahalia Barnes on the Betty Davis tribute album Ooh Yea!

Joe Bonamassa plays the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theatre at 8 p.m. tonight. Tickets are still available for $69-$149.

