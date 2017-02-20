Monday, February 20, 2017
Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa to play the Dr. Phillips Center tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 3:30 PM
click image
-
Photo via Joe Bonamassa/Facebook
Blues-rock true believer and guitarist Joe Bonamassa
hits town tonight. We’re hoping he airs some tracks from his recent collaboration with Mahalia Barnes on the Betty Davis tribute album Ooh Yea!
Joe Bonamassa plays the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theatre
at 8 p.m. tonight. Tickets are still available for $69-$149.
