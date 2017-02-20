The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 20, 2017

The Heard

Band of the Week: The Belltowers

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge image00011.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you the Belltowers.

The Belltowers are playing Will's Pub on Saturday ,Feb. 25, the second night of Field Trip South.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Eddie Foeller- Guitar/Harp
Marshall Huggin- Bass/Vocals/Keyboards
Bill Langbein- Drums/Percussion
Paul Mutchler- Guitar/Vocals

When did the band form?
2006

Currently available releases:

Websites:
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
Garage, Power-pop, Psych, Folk, Rock

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Will's Pub Halloween Show, covering The Flamin' Groovies.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Rocket 88. Great high energy band with a diverse crowd.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We're not a throwback band!

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The commute! Need more venues to play in town.

Any big news to share?
Recording a new album.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. A month into his presidency, Donald Trump campaigns for 2020 in Florida Read More

  3. Bonchon, the best Korean fried chicken chain, is coming to Orlando Read More

  4. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  5. Florida lawmakers vote to withdraw from federal refugee program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation