Band of the Week: The Belltowers

's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you the Belltowers
.
The Belltowers are playing Will's Pub on Saturday ,Feb. 25, the second night of Field Trip South.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Eddie Foeller- Guitar/Harp
Marshall Huggin- Bass/Vocals/Keyboards
Bill Langbein- Drums/Percussion
Paul Mutchler- Guitar/Vocals
When did the band form?
2006
Currently available releases:
Websites:
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
Garage, Power-pop, Psych, Folk, Rock
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Will's Pub Halloween Show, covering The Flamin' Groovies.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Rocket 88. Great high energy band with a diverse crowd.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We're not a throwback band!
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The commute! Need more venues to play in town.
Any big news to share?
Recording a new album.