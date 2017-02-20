Bloggytown

Monday, February 20, 2017

A half-eaten shark washed up on New Smyrna Beach last weekend

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 1:09 PM

click image PHOTO VIA CTHREE636/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via cthree636/Instagram
A big ol' half-eaten shark washed up ashore at New Smyrna Beach last Saturday, a sobering reminder that not only is there always a bigger fish, but that the ocean is metal as hell.

According to WKMG, the shark was either a blacktip or a spinner – apparently it was little too chewed-on to tell.
click image PHOTO VIA ACTUALLYONEFISHBLUEFISH/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via actuallyonefishbluefish/Instagram
It's not unusual to see a lot of shark activity this time of year. Approximately 10,000-12,000 blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters between now and mid-to-late March.

So, watch your toes.



