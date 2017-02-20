Monday, February 20, 2017
A half-eaten shark washed up on New Smyrna Beach last weekend
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 1:09 PM
click image
-
Photo via cthree636/Instagram
A big ol' half-eaten shark washed up ashore at New Smyrna Beach last Saturday, a sobering reminder that not only is there always a bigger fish, but that the ocean is metal as hell.
According to WKMG
, the shark was either a blacktip or a spinner – apparently it was little too chewed-on to tell.
click image
-
Photo via actuallyonefishbluefish/Instagram
It's not unusual to see a lot of shark activity this time of year
. Approximately 10,000-12,000 blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters between now and mid-to-late March.
So, watch your toes.
