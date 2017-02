A half-eaten shark washed up on New Smyrna Beach last weekend

click image Photo via cthree636/Instagram

click image Photo via actuallyonefishbluefish/Instagram

A big ol' half-eaten shark washed up ashore at New Smyrna Beach last Saturday, a sobering reminder that not only is there always a bigger fish, but that the ocean is metal as hell.According to WKMG , the shark was either a blacktip or a spinner – apparently it was little too chewed-on to tell.It's not unusual to see a lot of shark activity this time of year . Approximately 10,000-12,000 blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters between now and mid-to-late March.So, watch your toes.