Young guns Jamestown Revival and the Record Company show heart, cross generations (The Social)

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
Jamestown Revival at the Social
Indie folk band Jamestown Revival,
who just made their Orlando debut (Feb. 16, The Social), are part of the class of young folk gentry
steering the genre toward wider, more pop-oriented horizons. No question, this is polished stuff. But it’s not as twee as their contemporaries the Avett Brothers,
the Lumineers
et al. They fuse country, soul and blues with a big rock wingspan. What’s more, there’s some of good Texas swagger
in their sound. And that’s awfully tough to deny. When rendered live with an expanded band, it’s a pretty grand affair.
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
Jamestown Revival at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
Jamestown Revival at the Social
Sharing the marquee was Los Angeles band the Record Company
, who deal in blues-rock with some strands of early rock & roll. The trio have similarly glossy and centrist propensities, though they tend to lean on genre tropes. This ain’t no Black Keys
here. But, luckily, they, too, delivered with thump and gusto in some rubber-burning licks and decently greasy slide action.
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
The Record Company at the Social
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
The Record Company at the Social
All of it was spirited, devout and professional. And even though it’s done by young guys, it’s something even your parents could get down to, which is itself a little telling. In fact, judging from the crowd makeup, odds are more than reasonable that I saw your dad at the show.
click to enlarge
-
Michael Lothrop
-
The Record Company at the Social
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com