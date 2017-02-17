Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Bloggytown

UCF and NASA team up to figure out how to build human habitats on Mars

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCFSCIENCES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via ucfsciences/Instagram
Humans have been plotting the route to Mars for some time now and it seems more navigable every day that passes, but where are the brave souls who make this inevitable journey planning to live?

With the awarding of a grant from NASA, professor Sudipta Seal, the interim chair of UCF's Material Science and Engineering Program, plans to research this problem by exploring a procedure that will turn extracted metals from Mars' soil into bricks that will be used for construction, tools, ship parts, etc.

Seal explains that the astronauts will have to scoop Martian soil, or regolith, into a chamber which will then heat up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, creating the oxygen and molten metals that are necessary for maintaining human life on Mars.

"It's essentially using additive-manufacturing techniques to make construct-able blocks," Seal explained to UCF Today.

Once the perfect approach is discovered, astronauts will be able to produce these blocks on a planet that is lacking the elements needed to otherwise do so.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. Bonchon, the best Korean fried chicken chain, is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  4. Nesting hawks are attacking golfers at this Orlando club Read More

  5. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation