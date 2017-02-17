UCF and NASA team up to figure out how to build human habitats on Mars

click to enlarge Photo via ucfsciences/Instagram

regolith

Humans have been plotting the route to Mars for some time now and it seems more navigable every day that passes, but where are the brave souls who make this inevitable journey planning to live?With the awarding of a grant from NASA, professor Sudipta Seal, the interim chair of UCF's Material Science and Engineering Program, plans to research this problem by exploring a procedure that will turn extracted metals from Mars' soil into bricks that will be used for construction, tools, ship parts, etc.Seal explains that the astronauts will have to scoop Martian soil, orinto a chamber which will then heat up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, creating the oxygen and molten metals that are necessary for maintaining human life on Mars."It's essentially using additive-manufacturing techniques to make construct-able blocks," Seal explained toOnce the perfect approach is discovered, astronauts will be able to produce these blocks on a planet that is lacking the elements needed to otherwise do so.