Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Tip Jar

Osprey Tavern and Bowmore scotch team up for an oyster luge on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Photo via Huffington Post
If you got excited hearing the words “oyster luge” and pictured yourself puckering up to a chute carved out of ice to knock back a steady stream of raw, briny bivalves, we have bad news. It turns out that an oyster luge has little to do with the Jägermeister luge you swore you’d never try but did anyway (and loved!). Bowmore’s luge is more like those lime-salt-tequila shots that approximate a margarita. Only this shot is out of an oyster shell and involves single malt scotch. Now we’re talking. The price includes samples of five different scotches from Bowmore – including an out-of-your-price-range 25-year – oysters, charcuterie and cheese. Reservations required.

5-7 p.m. Saturday; The Osprey Tavern, 4899 New Broad St.; $42; 407-960-7700; ospreytavern.com
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Bowmore Oyster Luge Kickoff and Tasting @ The Osprey Tavern

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m. $22-$42

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  3. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  4. The Bakery Bar gets sweet and boozy at its official grand opening Read More

  5. Watch this Florida heron eat a damn alligator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation