Orlando City unveils new business casual home uniforms

click image Photo via Joe Petro, Orlando City Soccer

click image Photo via Joe Petro, Orlando City Soccer

While the new Orlando City uniforms might look similar to jerseys past, one thing sets this new attire apart: It's business casual.Orlando City unveiled its new home jerseys for the 2017 season, revealing the new shirts are collared — every dad's favorite go-to on casual Fridays.The shirts also differ from past uniforms with three metallic gold stripes running across each shoulder, which continue down the sides of new purple shorts.In a nod to the Lions' new home, the uniform features the coordinates to the Orlando City downtown stadium on the right sleeve.The stadium is expected to open later this year.