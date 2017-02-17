Bloggytown

Friday, February 17, 2017

Orlando City unveils new business casual home uniforms

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:32 PM

PHOTO VIA JOE PETRO, ORLANDO CITY SOCCER
  • Photo via Joe Petro, Orlando City Soccer
While the new Orlando City uniforms might look similar to jerseys past, one thing sets this new attire apart: It's business casual.
Orlando City unveiled its new home jerseys for the 2017 season, revealing the new shirts are collared — every dad's favorite go-to on casual Fridays. 

The shirts also differ from past uniforms with three metallic gold stripes running across each shoulder, which continue down the sides of new purple shorts.

In a nod to the Lions' new home, the uniform features the coordinates to the Orlando City downtown stadium on the right sleeve.

The stadium is expected to open later this year.

