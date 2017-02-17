Friday, February 17, 2017
Orlando City unveils new business casual home uniforms
Posted
By Deanna Ferrante
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:32 PM
click image
-
Photo via Joe Petro, Orlando City Soccer
While the new Orlando City uniforms might look similar to jerseys past, one thing sets this new attire apart: It's business casual.
click image
-
Photo via Joe Petro, Orlando City Soccer
Orlando City unveiled
its new home jerseys for the 2017 season, revealing the new shirts are collared — every dad's favorite go-to on casual Fridays.
The shirts also differ from past uniforms with three metallic gold stripes running across each shoulder, which continue down the sides of new purple shorts.
In a nod to the Lions' new home, the uniform features the coordinates to the Orlando City downtown stadium on the right sleeve.
The stadium is expected to open later this year.
Tags: Orlando City, soccer, jersey, uniform, 2017 season, Image