Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Bloggytown

Nesting hawks are attacking golfers at this Orlando club

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:06 PM

click image Not the golf-hating hawk in question, but a red tail hawk nonetheless - PHOTO VIA BRIAN RUSNICA/FLICKR
  • Photo via brian rusnica/Flickr
  • Not the golf-hating hawk in question, but a red tail hawk nonetheless
This is not the type of birdie you want on a golf course.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Orange Tree Golf Club in Orlando posted on its Facebook page that aggressive hawks are currently nesting on the course, and most importantly they more than likely will attack you.
The club posted signs around the nest area warning golfers to take alternate walking routes and to carry umbrellas to ward off the angry avians.

Orange Tree has dealt with the birds' aggressive tendencies during nesting season in the past. According to WKMG, the hawks attacked club members on the course last year. One woman even had to get staples in her scalp from hawk scratches.

Another woman has already been attacked this year. Suzanne Scherfer told WKMG that she saw the hawk while she was out walking, and the bird grabbed her by the back of the head. It let go as she fell to the ground.

"A lot of people didn't believe me about the attack," she told the news station. "I want to get my story out to help other people."

Because the birds and their nests are protected under Florida law, the golf club can't legally remove them. Instead, it's warming club members to keep an eye on the sky.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. Bonchon, the best Korean fried chicken chain, is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  4. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

  5. Following Disney's lead, Universal raises ticket prices Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation