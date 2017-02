click image Photo via Gary Lazer Eyes/Facebook

Local quartet Gary Lazer Eyes has just premiered a brand new music video for the track "Galapagos" The short clip was directed by Steve Radley and features local burlesque performer Ivy Les Vixens. The video is a solid visual entry point into the band's light-drenched, buoyant indie-beach grooves.Watch the "Galapagos" video below.