The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

The Gist

Janine Klein dishes on the ups and downs of being a drag queen's assistant in 'The Diva's Diva'

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge gal_janine_klein.jpg
Assisting a drag queen: It isn't all bonbons and marabou mules, brushing out wigs and playing rounds of Name That Barbara Stanwyck Quote. In fact, if you work for Ginger Minj (who described herself as "a glamour-toad" in her premiere episode of RuPaul's Drag Race) as Janine Klein did, it sounds more like a cross between It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and The Poseidon Adventure.

This show, subtitled "Tales of a Drag Queen's Assistant," follows Klein as she fills in as factotum to her BFF, an "overweight, asthmatic, chain-smoking crossdresser from Orlando, Florida" on a tour from Dublin to ... Peoria. Sounds scintillating, no? Well, no – except when Klein, who's got more than a dash of diva herself, tells it. Grab three cocktails and fasten your seatbelts for this one, it's going to be a lumpy night.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | also Feb. 25 | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $15
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Diva's Diva: Tales of a Drag Queen Assistant @ Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m. $15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  3. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  4. The Bakery Bar gets sweet and boozy at its official grand opening Read More

  5. Watch this Florida heron eat a damn alligator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation