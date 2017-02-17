Janine Klein dishes on the ups and downs of being a drag queen's assistant in 'The Diva's Diva'

click to enlarge
Assisting a drag queen: It isn't all bonbons and marabou mules, brushing out wigs and playing rounds of Name That Barbara Stanwyck Quote. In fact, if you work for Ginger Minj (who described herself
as "a glamour-toad" in her premiere episode of RuPaul's Drag Race
) as Janine Klein did, it sounds more like a cross between It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
and The Poseidon Adventure
.
This show, subtitled "Tales of a Drag Queen's Assistant,"
follows Klein as she fills in as factotum to her BFF, an "overweight, asthmatic, chain-smoking crossdresser from Orlando, Florida" on a tour from Dublin to ... Peoria. Sounds scintillating, no? Well, no – except when Klein, who's got more than a dash of diva herself, tells it. Grab three cocktails and fasten your seatbelts for this one, it's going to be a lumpy night.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | also Feb. 25 | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com
| $15