Friday, February 17, 2017

Ease your hangover with your pupper at Thirsty Topher's Hair of the Dog Day

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:02 AM

ANITA PEEPLES
  • Anita Peeples
Bring your pooch over to the Topher for this puppy party. Sponsored by Lagunitas (because of the dog in their logo, we assume), Hair of the Dog Day features free dog treats made from spent brewer’s grain, raffles and giveaways, and even a caricature artist on site to sketch silly portraits of your main mutt. Plus, comedian Big Tim Murphy will be on site in a culinary capacity, slinging (you guessed it) hot dogs.

2-7 p.m. Sunday; The Thirsty Topher, 601 Virginia Drive; various menu prices; facebook.com/thethirstytopher
