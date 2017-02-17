Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Tip Jar

Cask & Larder releases annual Brandenburger Bock with the Bach Festival Choir Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge bach_beer.jpg
This annual collaboration between the Bach Festival Society and Cask & Larder Brewing is probably our favorite local Baroque/craft beer crossover. While C&L launches this year’s batch of Brandenburger Bock (get it?), the Bach Festival Society Choir takes the stage to provide guests with heavenly musical accompaniment straight out of the 18th century. And now that the Ravenous Pig has taken over the kitchen at the former Cask & Larder space, expect the special German menu for the evening to be unglaublich.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday; The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; various menu prices; bachfestivalflorida.org
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Bach & Beer @ The Ravenous Pig

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 12-3 p.m. various menu prices

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  3. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  4. The Bakery Bar gets sweet and boozy at its official grand opening Read More

  5. Watch this Florida heron eat a damn alligator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation