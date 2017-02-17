Cask & Larder releases annual Brandenburger Bock with the Bach Festival Choir Saturday

click to enlarge
This annual collaboration between the Bach Festival Society and Cask & Larder Brewing is probably our favorite local Baroque/craft beer crossover. While C&L launches this year’s batch of Brandenburger Bock (get it?), the Bach Festival Society Choir takes the stage to provide guests with heavenly musical accompaniment straight out of the 18th century. And now that the Ravenous Pig has taken over the kitchen at the former Cask & Larder space, expect the special German menu for the evening to be unglaublich
.
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday; The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; various menu prices; bachfestivalflorida.org