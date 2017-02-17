Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Tip Jar

Bonchon, the best Korean fried chicken chain, is coming to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 12:43 PM

click image Crispy Korean wings with sides of kimchi or pickled daikon - IMAGE VIA EATER VEGAS
  • image via Eater Vegas
  • Crispy Korean wings with sides of kimchi or pickled daikon
We about lost our fried-chicken-loving minds when we heard about this: Bonchon is coming to Orlando.

Three outposts of the chicken chain that originated in Busan, South Korea, before kickstarting the Korean fried chicken craze in the U.S. will open in the next two years. They will be the first Bonchon locations in Florida, with the first opening this summer on Semoran Boulevard just north of the Beeline Expressway.

The next two locations, planned to open by 2019, will go up on I-Drive near Universal and in downtown Orlando, at which point Orlando Weekly employees will become 33 percent sticky-spicy-crispy chicken skin.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  3. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

  4. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  5. Following Disney's lead, Universal raises ticket prices Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation