Friday, February 17, 2017

BB-8 will start meeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios this spring

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:25 AM

One of the newest additions to the Star Wars family might not be hitting the big screen again until December, but now you'll be able to see everyone's favorite spherical droid before then.

According the Disney Parks Blog, the loyal droid BB-8 from The Force Awakens movie will begin greeting guests at Hollywood Studios this spring.

BB-8 will join Kylo Ren and Chewbacca, who guests can already wait to meet at the Star Wars Launch Bay.

So far, a specific date for the droid's arrival hasn't been announced, but guests can spot a BB-8 appearance in the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away daytime stage show and in some versions of the Star Tours ride.

