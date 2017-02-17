Audubon Park's Retro Modern Home Tour gives you a peek at 'Mad Men'-era architecture

click to enlarge
Sometimes we grow weary of our own surroundings and long for something greater – namely, other people's much nicer homes. Audubon Park Garden District's Retro Modern Homes Tour is the perfect excuse to explore interior design ranging from vaguely unaffordable to Zooey Deschanel-level quirky while staring longingly at top-shelf liquor collections resting atop a Mad Men-era bookshelf. But what is a retro modern home? How do you know if you're in one right now? Mid-century modern architecture is noteworthy for its post-and-beam construction, which replaced the controversial blanket fort construction that Americans relied on to keep monsters out for decades prior. The style takes cues from Scandinavian design (aka furniture that looks really uncomfortable but is completely fine if you're a thin blonde woman who doesn't need much back support anyway), wide-open interiors to physically manifest the emotional distance you've achieved with your spouse, and lines so simple even an alternative-facts guru could follow them straight out the door and into our terrifying hellscape of a country. But while we're inside the homes, we're back in the middle of the 20th century, enjoying a welcome respite from the bizarre plot twists of our current century.
1-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive | audubonparkgardens.com
| $35