Arab American Cultural Festival celebrates true spirit of America at Lake Eola

If you're reading this at 4 a.m. under a blanket doing your early-morning Twitter check to make sure the world hasn't totally fallen off the rails, maybe it's time to get back to a slight sense of normality. Take this weekend to reconnect with what's still good in America at downtown Orlando's 2017 Arab American Cultural Festival. Get some quality falafel, watch a live performance of folk dances like the dabke, and explore traditional arts and crafts at this free fest organized by the Arab American Community Center of Florida. Chances are you'll have a good time and learn a little more about the inner lives of our Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, Sudanese, Somalian, Libyan and Yemeni neighbors.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 | Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave. | aaccflorida.org
| free