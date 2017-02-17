The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

The Heard

Ambient hip-hop act Contour to headline a night of quiet sounds at Spacebar

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 4:46 PM

click image PHOTO VIA CONTOUR/TWITTER
  • Photo via Contour/Twitter
Hazy, sleep-deprived and sublimely opiated soul/trip-hop from the young and otherworldly South Carolinian, Contour. Post-millennium tension reigns. They're touring behind new film/movie Softer.

Contour plays with Infinitefreefall, Nory, Garrott Odom and Blue November this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Spacebar. Show is free.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. Bonchon, the best Korean fried chicken chain, is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  4. Nesting hawks are attacking golfers at this Orlando club Read More

  5. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation