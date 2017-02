Ambient hip-hop act Contour to headline a night of quiet sounds at Spacebar

click image Photo via Contour/Twitter

Hazy, sleep-deprived and sublimely opiated soul/trip-hop from the young and otherworldly South Carolinian, Contour . Post-millennium tension reigns. They're touring behind new film/movie Contour plays with Infinitefreefall, Nory, Garrott Odom and Blue November this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Spacebar. Show is free.