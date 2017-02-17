Friday, February 17, 2017
Ambient hip-hop act Contour to headline a night of quiet sounds at Spacebar
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 4:46 PM
Photo via Contour/Twitter
Hazy, sleep-deprived and sublimely opiated soul/trip-hop from the young and otherworldly South Carolinian, Contour
. Post-millennium tension reigns. They're touring behind new film/movie Softer
Contour plays with Infinitefreefall, Nory, Garrott Odom and Blue November
this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Spacebar. Show is free.
