"Great blue herons eat nearly anything within striking distance, including fish, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, insects and other birds. This large, wading bird is a familiar sight to most Floridians. It's a permanent resident of wetlands throughout the state, often seen along ponds, lakes and canals in housing developments."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission released a video this afternoon of a great blue heron polishing off a small alligator.The FWC posted the video to their Facebook page this afternoon. According to the FWC, the video was shot by photographer Scott Martin in the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne, Florida.From the FWC post The more you know.