The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Heard

TMD's Combination 5 dance night is this Saturday at Spacebar

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:47 PM

click image Alexia Clarke - PHOTO VIA THE VINYL WARHOL
  • Photo via the Vinyl Warhol
  • Alexia Clarke
The fifth installment of TMD’s Combination series expands outward their already impressive curatorial chops; selecting DJs, electronic acts and artists to create a carefully constructed and immersive visual/sonic environment, instead of just another leaden night at the club, any club. Two out-of-towners are paired with two locals and a visual artist sets a complementary mood. This time around, DJ Deviantart Heaux and DJ lunches of punches play creative foils to the shimmering minimal grooves of Miami’s DJ whatever and DJ club 1235. Brian B. of Time Waste Management is tasked with interactive lighting.

The event will be hosted by Alexia Clarke of one of our favorite local zines, Phosphene Girl. She explained her role in the night to us thusly: “As a woman of color it's been an amazing experience to go to an event that I not only feel safe at, but overly welcomed. At this specific TMD event, I am transforming myself from being a bystander in the midst of the crowd to being front and center. While also incorporating the beauty of art and literature from works by myself and Alana Questell, we aim to make TMD Combo 5 an unforgettable night of diversity, culture, and music.” All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.

TMD Presents Combination 5 at 9:30 p.m on Friday, Feb. 17 at Spacebar.








Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  2. Insomnia Cookies' new downtown Orlando location is giving away free cookies Read More

  3. Florida woman receives gift card after being locked inside a CVS Read More

  4. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  5. Drone video shows thousands of sharks migrating off Florida coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation